Daniel Ricciardo may have enjoyed a spot on the podium, but his team-mate Max Verstappen had a very different afternoon in Canada. (1:13)

Max Verstappen said he is "fed up" with the recent string of bad fortune after suffering his third retirement in five races at the Canadian Grand Prix.

The Red Bull driver had a stunning start in Canada, jumping three cars off the line to snatch second position from Sebastian Vettel. The teenager had been running second, between Mercedes drivers Lewis Hamilton and Valtteri Bottas, when his engine suddenly lost power on lap 10, sending him out of the race when he looked well-placed to challenge at least for a podium.

While teammate Daniel Ricciardo has claimed three consecutive podiums, Verstappen has scored just 20 points since he finished on the podium in China. A brake failure put him out of the race in a similarly strong position in Bahrain before a first-corner collision ended his Spanish Grand Prix prematurely.

"I'm a bit fed up with it," he said after the race. "I keep recharging and coming back each weekend, but a lot of things keep happening which aren't nice. That's racing, in one way, but I'm definitely not enjoying it at the moment.

"The start was really good, straight away I felt no wheel spin and could just put the power down and make some places. I had a little bit of contact with Seb on the first corner, running wide there means it can sometimes happen.

"From there on the pace felt good and I was looking after the tyres and brakes as we had no chance of catching Lewis. I was just concentrating on doing my own race when I suddenly lost all power and everything shut down."

Red Bull boss Christian Horner thinks Verstappen could have split the Mercedes drivers on the podium without the reliability issue.

"The way the race ended for me was very frustrating after such a good start," Horner said. "I think a podium was possible but once again we come away with nothing.