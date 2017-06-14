Lewis Hamilton emulated another of his boyhood idol's landmarks in Canada, moving level on pole positions with the 65th of his career.

It was the all-time F1 record from Senna's death in 1994 until 2006, when it was broken by Michael Schumacher, whose 68 remains the only tally Hamilton has left to beat in that category. In 2015 Hamilton equalled Senna's tally of three world championships and passed his career benchmark of 41 career victories.

The similarities between the two men go beyond the numbers, too. Both men won a championship with one of the most dominant cars of all time; Senna winning the 1988 title with the legendary MP4/4 and Hamilton the 2014 title with Mercedes' W04. Both of those titles followed a period of dominance for that team, with Senna losing to teammate Alain Prost in 1989 and Lewis Hamilton losing to teammate Nico Rosberg in 2016.

Both had a remarkably consistent run at the top of the sport. Hamilton has, to date, won at least one race in all 11 of his seasons -- something not replicated by anyone in F1 history. Senna started his career with the little Toleman team in 1984 but, after his maiden win with Lotus the following season, won at least one race every year until the end of 1993. He would be killed three races into the 1994 season at the San Marino Grand Prix.

MIGUEL SCHINCARIOL/AFP/Getty Images

The comparisons between Hamilton and Senna have lingered ever since the former burst onto the scene wearing a yellow helmet, coloured like his hero's famous lid and worn so father Anthony could easily identify him at race weekends, and as he has a displayed a similar race craft for much of his own career. Such comparisons are always subjective but we at ESPN thought we would take a look at the two men's stats as they stand after the Canadian Grand Prix and see the remarkable similarities which remain.

World championships:

Hamilton - 3

Senna - 3

Races:

Hamilton- 195

Senna - 162

Wins:

Hamilton - 56 (2nd all-time)

Senna - 41 (5th all-time)

Win percentage (As of 2017 Canadian Grand Prix)

Hamilton - 28.72 percent of races started

Senna - 25.31 percent of races started

Getty Images

Pole positions

Hamilton - 65

Senna - 65

Grand Slams:

Term given to pole position, fastest lap, every lap led and victory

Hamilton - 4

Senna - 4

Most successful circuit:

Hamilton - Canada, 6

Senna - Monaco, 6

Mandatory Credit: Pascal Rondeau/Allsport

Races until first win:

Hamilton - 6 (2007 Canadian Grand Prix, McLaren)

Senna - 17 (1985 Portuguese Grand Prix, Lotus)

Races until first podium:

Hamilton - 1 (2007 Australian Grand Prix, McLaren)

Senna - 6 (1984 Monaco Grand Prix, Toleman)