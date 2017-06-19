F1 reveals 21-race calendar for 2018

The FIA's World Motor Sport Council has approved a 21-race calendar for the 2018 Formula One season.

It is the first calendar agreed under Formula One's new ownership and it sees the returns of the French and German Grands Prix as well as the loss of the Malaysian Grand Prix, which was announced earlier this year following a 19-year presence in the sport.

The Azerbaijan Grand Prix will be moved forward to a date in late April with Russia being shifted towards the end of the calendar to form a double-header with Japan -- the position previously held by Malaysia.

The return of the French Grand Prix, for the first time since 2008, will see the formation of a triple header with the Austrian and British Grands Prix in the heart of the European season before the German and Hungarian rounds form a double header ahead of F1's traditional summer break.

Both the Chinese and Singapore Grand Prix were marked as "subject to commercial rights holder confirmation".

2018 Formula One Calendar

SAEED KHAN/AFP/Getty Images

25 March -- Melbourne, Australia

8 April -- Shanghai, China*

15 April -- Sakhir, Bahrain

29 April -- Baku, Azerbaijan

13 May -- Barcelona, Spain

27 May -- Monte Carlo, Monaco

10 June -- Montreal, Canada

24 June -- Le Castellet, France

1 July -- Spielberg, Austria

8 July -- Silverstone, Great Britain

22 July -- Hockenheim, Germany

29 July -- Budapest, Hungary

26 August -- Spa-Francorchamps, Belgium

2 September -- Monza, Italy

16 September -- Marina Bay, Singapore*

30 September -- Sochi, Russia

7 October -- Suzuka, Japan

21 October -- Austin, USA

28 October -- Mexico City, Mexico

11 November -- Sao Paulo, Brazil

25 November -- Yas Marina, Abu Dhabi

*subject to commercial rights holder confirmation

"We wanted to finalise next season's calendar early, so that all our stakeholders would have more time to prepare and we have managed it, thanks in part through working closely with the FIA," Formula One CEO Chase Carey said. "We are proud to confirm that the German and French Grands Prix will take place in 2018. France was one of the seven races that made up the first ever World Championship in 1950 and it now returns after a decade. It will be held at the Paul Ricard circuit, which last hosted a round of the F1 Championship in 1990.

"The number of races has increased by one compared to the current season. We received numerous requests from those wishing to host a Formula One Grand Prix but we wanted the existing promoters to feel that we are putting all our efforts into ensuring that each race is a special event, so that the fans, our most important stakeholders, can enjoy a unique and unforgettable experience. If we can do that, then the entire Formula One family will reap the benefit."

FIA president Jean Todt added: "Alongside our partners in Formula One and across the FIA's major championships we have been working hard in recent months to achieve greater harmony among the various sporting calendars and reaching an early agreement on the 2018 Formula 1 schedule is part of this ongoing process.

"The FIA would also like to welcome back the French and German Grands Prix to the calendar, as both have a long and rich tradition in the sport. In that regard the FIA is particularly pleased that Formula One will once again return to France, the historic home of grand prix racing, and to the Circuit Paul Ricard, which last hosted the event in 1990."