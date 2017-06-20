Mercedes claims to have fastest car in F1

Mercedes is confident it has a faster car than title rivals Ferrari, despite struggling to extract its maximum performance at every round.

This year's title battle is finely poised. Mercedes has an eight point advantage over Ferrari in the constructors' championship while Sebastian Vettel leads Lewis Hamilton by 12 points in the drivers' championship. In qualifying -- the best measure of outright pace -- Mercedes has secured five pole positions to Ferrari's two, but has also experienced slumps in performance deeper than Ferrari's -- such as Hamilton's 13th-place qualifying position in Monaco.

Yet when Mercedes has been on pole the margins to Ferrari have been bigger than when Ferrari has outperformed Mercedes. On average, when a Mercedes has secured pole the gap to the closest Ferrari has been 0.354s. Roles reversed, it has been 0.092s.

In the races, the Ferrari in Vettel's hands has been the most consistent points scorer on the grid, with six top two finishes in the first six races and a fourth place in Canada despite first lap damage. Mercedes' ongoing struggles to get the best from Pirelli's softest tyre compounds has seen its form fluctuate more often, but, following a step forward in Canada, Mercedes team boss Toto Wolff is confident his team is in possession of the fastest car on the grid.

"In terms of the car, we've joked about it being a bit of a diva," he said. "But it's a good car -- though sometimes it can be difficult. This is something we have to accept so that we can understand and appreciate the many positive characteristics that it has.

"I believe our car is the fastest on the grid and I wouldn't want any other.

"It's a long championship. There will be weekends that are good and ones that are not so good. It's about making the best out of it each time -- maximising the points that are on the table during the difficult times and bringing the trophies home when everything does come together."

And Wolff believes the way Hamilton has bounced back from difficult results this season is proof he is performing at his best since joining Mercedes.

"Lewis is in the best place I have seen him during any of the last five years since he joined the team. Not only because he had a great weekend in Montreal - but because he is coping so well with the difficult days. This is what the very best are made of. When the fight gets tough, they get over it quickly and maximise their opportunities."