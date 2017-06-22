After the disappointing debut of Baku last year, can the circuit justify its place on the calendar this time around? (2:43)

The eighth round of the season sees Formula One return to Baku for the Azerbaijan Grand Prix. In just its second year on the calendar, the challenging street circuit remains something of an unknown for teams, making it incredibly difficult to predict who will come out on top. Sebastian Vettel heads to the weekend with a 12-point lead over Lewis Hamilton in the drivers' championship, while Mercedes leads Ferrari by just eight points in the constructors'.

Will Mercedes' 'diva' play up again in Baku?

ESPN looks ahead to the Azerbaijan Grand Prix and whether Mercedes has mastered the erratic performance of its W08 or if the pendulum will swing back towards Ferrari in Baku.

Wolff: F1 shouldn't be too corporate

Mercedes executive director Toto Wolff believes the sport needs to stick to its values and not 'dive into the corporate slip streaming'.

Will we get a better second race in Baku?

After the disappointing debut of Baku last year, can the circuit justify its place on the calendar this time around?

Can Force India repeat Baku podium performance?

Sergio Perez finished third in the inaugural Baku Grand Prix, but can Force India get on the podium this year?

Does Lance Stroll warrant another year at Williams?

ESPN's Jennie Gow and Kevin Eason discuss whether or not Lance Stroll should be given another year at Williams.

Has Jolyon Palmer's F1 career finally come to an end?

Yet to score points for his team this season, Jennie Gow and Kevin Eason discuss whether Jolyon Palmer's F1 career is coming to an end.

The best of the reaction from Thursday's media sessions in Baku...

Stats and facts