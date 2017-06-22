The eighth round of the season sees Formula One return to Baku for the Azerbaijan Grand Prix. In just its second year on the calendar, the challenging street circuit remains something of an unknown for teams, making it incredibly difficult to predict who will come out on top. Sebastian Vettel heads to the weekend with a 12-point lead over Lewis Hamilton in the drivers' championship, while Mercedes leads Ferrari by just eight points in the constructors'.
Preview
Will Mercedes' 'diva' play up again in Baku?
ESPN looks ahead to the Azerbaijan Grand Prix and whether Mercedes has mastered the erratic performance of its W08 or if the pendulum will swing back towards Ferrari in Baku.
Video
Wolff: F1 shouldn't be too corporate
Mercedes executive director Toto Wolff believes the sport needs to stick to its values and not 'dive into the corporate slip streaming'.
Will we get a better second race in Baku?
After the disappointing debut of Baku last year, can the circuit justify its place on the calendar this time around?
Can Force India repeat Baku podium performance?
Sergio Perez finished third in the inaugural Baku Grand Prix, but can Force India get on the podium this year?
Does Lance Stroll warrant another year at Williams?
ESPN's Jennie Gow and Kevin Eason discuss whether or not Lance Stroll should be given another year at Williams.
Has Jolyon Palmer's F1 career finally come to an end?
Yet to score points for his team this season, Jennie Gow and Kevin Eason discuss whether Jolyon Palmer's F1 career is coming to an end.
Build-up
The best of the reaction from Thursday's media sessions in Baku...
Stats and facts
About the circuit: Oil-rich Azerbaijan secured its place on the Formula One calendar in 2016 as one of a new-breed of street circuits in Formula One. Held on the streets of capital city Baku, the six kilometre track was designed by F1's resident architect Hermann Tilke and includes long straights, right angle turns and a tight uphill section on the outer section of the old city. The event was known as the Grand Prix of Europe in its first year, but will be known as the Azerbaijan Grand Prix from 2017 onwards.
Keen to project itself as a modern, wealthy and sophisticated country, the grand prix is one of a number of high-profile sporting and cultural events to take place in Azerbaijan in recent years. In 2015 Baku hosted the inaugural European Games and it is one of the host cities for the UEFA Euro 2020 championships (not to mention its host status during the 2012 Eurovision Song Contest).
2016 records:
Winner: Nico Rosberg
Pole position: 1:42.758 (Nico Rosberg)
Fastest lap: 1:46.485 (Nico Rosberg)