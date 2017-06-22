Sergio Perez says Force India will not resort to enforcing team orders in future races, following the controversy surrounding its decision not to swap its drivers at the Canadian Grand Prix.

The team appeared to squander a possible podium finish in Canada when it refused to use firm team orders in order to swap its drivers around and allow the faster Esteban Ocon -- on tyres 12 laps younger than Perez -- to challenge Red Bull's Daniel Ricciardo for the final spot on the rostrum. Ultimately Force India had to settle with fifth and sixth after Ferrari's Sebastian Vettel closed in and passed both Ocon and Perez in his recovery drive to fourth. While Force India boss Vijay Mallya said he will issue new guidelines on the team's approach, Perez insists the team has decided it is happy to continue to allow both drivers to race.

"The policy of the team is that if we're in the same situation, they will do exactly the same thing," Perez explained. "They will let us race again and no teams orders. They felt that they were not in need to do team orders. 13 laps difference in tyres in Montreal is not a lot, because it's a very low degradation on that circuit. The team has all the information.

"All that they say is that if we're in the same situation again, we're in a similar circuit, they will do the same, as they feel they did the right thing. They basically said that they will let us race, as they did in Canada. In Canada they told me to speed up to Ricciardo, and we were just having a normal conversation. They were never team orders.

"I think it's great, it's great for the sport, it's great for everyone, for the fans that the team lets the drivers race. I have to go only on my team and what they say. They have more information than all of us sitting here. I think they felt that Esteban wouldn't have had the chance to overtake him either, so I will believe them."

(Photo by Mark Thompson/Getty Images)

Perez says there is no friction within the team, adding he has spoken to Ocon about the situation and the Frenchman's complaints about Perez's defensive driving in Montreal.

"We had a couple of discussions, one after the race, one during the week," Perez said. "We just had a friendly chat and everything is alright. The atmosphere in the team is great, and we're just looking forward to try and close the gap to the Red Bull. I think we're in a great position, really close to the Red Bulls ahead. It's great to have that challenge, especially when you have the front of the field and then the midfield to the back, it's really close, really tight.

"To be in front of that battle is great," he added. "Last weekend in Montreal is also something we've never found ourselves in that position. I think it's really encouraging and hopefully probably this weekend we're going to be really close to the Red Bulls, hopefully ahead of them. Hopefully we keep closing up the gap."