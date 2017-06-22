Karun Chandhok and the road less travelled

Within a few hours, even as the cars battle for position at the track in the Formula One Baku Grand Prix, Karun Chandhok will be calling the action as a technical analyst for an English news network.

Sitting in the cool of a studio, though, should be a far more relaxed option for Chandhok, who only a few days ago was in a far less hospitable environment. Between Saturday and Sunday last week, Chandhok was competing in the iconic 24-hours race in Le Mans, France.

Being the first of three teammates meant a mid-afternoon start in summer in a closed sports car.

"It was about 42 degrees in the cockpit and of course you don't have an AC. My first period was more than three hours. Over the course of the day, I drank about 12 litres of fluid and I was still dehydrated at the end of it," he recalls.

"It (Le Mans) is a colossal challenge mentally. You just can't switch off at any moment."

Despite the discomfort, Chandhok, who finished ninth for the Tockwith Motorsports team - his fourth top-10 finish in five attempts - would have it no other way.

"The Le Mans was one of the iconic races, I dreamed of competing in it since when I first began racing. My bucket list was to compete in the Formula 1, the Macau Grand Prix, Le Mans, the Indycar 500 and the Daytona."

Chandhok has ticked off most of those items. He became only the second Indian on the Formula 1 grid when he competed for HRT in 2010. He has also competed at the Macau GP, albeit as a support driver. And of course, the 2017 edition was his fifth year at Le Mans.

It's only the two races in USA that remain unfulfilled. But Chandhok doesn't see that happening anytime soon.

"I've had a few opportunities to compete in the Indy 500 but I won't do it unless it is part of the right team. It's too dangerous otherwise," he says. The oval track with steep banks and almost no run-offs is notoriously unforgiving of driver error.

"At those speeds its too dangerous to compete without testing. A really good friend Scott Dixon (two-time winner of the Indy 500) got into a really bad crash this year. He is still limping."

The LMP2 Tockwith Motorsports with drivers Nigel Moore/Phil Hanson/Karun Chandhok in action during the Le Mans 24 Hours race on June 18, 2017 in Le Mans, France. Gerlach Delissen/Corbis via Getty Images

This isn't to say that the 24 hours of Le Mans, as the race is known, is easy. If sweltering inside a furnace-like cockpit in the afternoon was not hard enough, Chandhok found himself racing in almost complete darkness in the middle of the night with only his headlights showing him the road ahead.

"It is a colossal challenge mentally. You just can't switch off at any moment. I'd like to think the team asked me to race then because they felt that I was most suited to handle the challenge," he says.

All this, of course, is a different kind of challenge from the F1 races. But it is also one that Chandhok says he prefers.

"I like being part of a team and sport car racing is very much a team sport . Collectively solving problems to get the best out of your car is interesting and also quite physically challenging.

"There's three of you who are racing the same car so there is a lot of compromise that has to be made. You have to surrender your seat position. It's extremely uncomfortable. By the end of the race, I was battered and bruised."

Gasperotti/Sutton Images

Apart from his responsibility in helping his team finish as high on the table as possible, Chandhok had an additional role - he was expected to guide 17-year-old rookie Philip Hanson, one of the three members of his team. It was a responsibility Chandhok didn't mind for he had been in the same position as Hanson six years back when he made his debut at Le Mans in 2012.

"When I first competed in LeMans, David Brabham, who had 24 years of experience on the race, helped me out. And I find it important to share that experience too. How to set up the car. It runs a lot cooler at night, so how to manage your engine temperature during the breaks. Where on the track is it safe to overtake and where is it not worth it," he says.

And of course, there are the more obvious concerns of a day-long race.

"You need to figure out when to eat, when to sleep and how long to sleep. You learn how to manage your energy and keep it up. Each person is different. Brabham used to take 20-minute cat-naps. I will go to sleep for a solid two hours. You learn not to eat anything your body isn't used to. So Before Lemans, I made sure to pack familiar cereals, snack bars and protein shakes."

None of this is particularly pleasant and so Chandhok has to find a way to relax when he isn't in the car. Unsurprisingly, Chandok's way of unwinding still involves wheels.

Karun Chandhok cycles at the track ahead of the Indian Formula One Grand Prix at the Buddh International Circuit on October 26, 2011 in Noida, India. Mark Thompson/Getty Images

"I do a lot of cycling. I find it mentally relaxing. We don't get a lot of time in the week away from the paddock during the week of the race. As a racer, you are surrounded by people and LeMans is probably where I've signed the most autographs of my career.

"So cycling is my only chance to get some alone time. There are some good tracks in the forests around Le Mans. I probably did something like 200km on the bike over the race week."

Chandhok wasn't done driving even after the end of Le Mans. Eager to return home, he made his way back to Brackley, just north of London, the same day. "The race finished at about 3:30pm and I drove back in time to catch dinner at 9pm," he says.

That though seems to be the only bit of racing Chandhok is likely to do for this year at least.

"I have got a few offers but for the moment, from a racing perspective, I'm done this year," he says. This isn't to say he has any regrets, though. His role as a heritage driver for Williams more than makes up for that.

"In the space of 48 hours, I was able to drive the Williams F1 car for 2017, Nigel Mansell's FW14 car from 1992, which is possibly (among) the greatest F1 cars ever, and of course the LeMans. And I got the F1 race in Baku to cover too. It's all pretty special."