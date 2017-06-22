Sauber drivers shocked by Kaltenborn's exit

After the disappointing debut of Baku last year, can the circuit justify its place on the calendar this time around? (2:43)

Both Sauber drivers say they were not expecting Monisha Kaltenborn's sudden departure as team principal earlier this week.

On Wednesday, Sauber's owners confirmed Kaltenborn had left the team due to "diverging views of the future of the company".

The owners, which took control last year, released a separate statement denying the move had anything to do with a rumoured preference for Marcus Ericsson over Pascal Wehrelin in the team, which it was said Kaltenborn was against.

Given their first opportunity to react publically to the news on Thursday, both drivers said they hadn't seen it coming.

"I was very surprised," Wehrlein said. "I spoke with Monisha on Tuesday evening, she called me and she told me about it, and of course I was really surprised about it.

"Obviously everyone is asking questions. If it's good or bad or what has changed in the team. I think the drivers are not the right person to comment too much on it. I am just doing my job and I want to perform as good as I can, and everything about this is not part of my job."

Ericsson added: "It's all been quite sudden, in the last 48 hours it's all been happening," he said. "It's quite a new thing for me as a driver as well. First of all I have a lot to thank Monisha for and I think us as a team have, because she's been here a long time and done a lot of good things for the team."

But when Wehrlein was pushed on the issue of favouritism -- giving him an opportunity to back up the content of the team's press release -- he added: "I am sorry but I will not comment on this question."

He was later asked if he had lost an important supporter within the team.

"Yeah you can say that definitely," Wherlein replied. "She supported me so much, our relationship has always been really good and will be good in the future as well. Monisha was very close to me at one of my toughest times in my career so far when I had my [back] injuries [earlier this year]. She helped me a lot there, so I am very thankful for that, of course and this is something I will never forget."

But Ericsson said the idea of favouritism within the team was wide of the mark.

"I think for me and Pascal it has been very clear it is not the case," Ericsson said. "We have both been given equal equipment and priorities, and that's how it's always been in this team and will always be."

When he was told Wehrlein wouldn't comment on the issue, he added: "Oh okay. I am sure he feels the same way..."