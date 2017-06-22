Haas is hoping to solve the issues it has faced with traffic in qualifying by introducing IndyCar-style spotters at this weekend's Azerbaijan Grand Prix.

The American outfit has been left rueing traffic in qualifying on several occasions this season, with Kevin Magnussen caught out in the last two rounds. The Dane saw his Q2 run in Monaco hindered, while he failed to progress from the first segment of qualifying in Canada after suffering more traffic-related problems. In an attempt to avoid similar scenarios in Baku, Haas is set to delegate certain personnel from both sides of the garage to focus on monitoring GPS data.

"We've got some changes in place," Magnussen explained. "We've both got a person looking at just traffic and nothing else, so it can just be like a spotter on the GPS so hopefully that will help. We're growing every race and improving and it's good to see that we're immediately making steps.

"It was not clear after the first race where we had traffic in Monaco that we needed to make a change, it could be just an annoying unlucky situation. But then it happened straight after again and then we took action and that's really good to see. I like that."

Sutton Images

Haas team principal Guenther Steiner confirmed the team would be making changes to how it approached qualifying in Azerbaijan to try to find a solution to its recent issues, though he admitted the team might not need to use spotters at every race in 2017.

"On Friday, we will sit down together [and discuss it]," Steiner said. "We have our candidates anyway -- it's just telling them what they need to do. It does need somebody to watch on the GPS or data who is out there and try to see what they're actually doing, the other guys.

"I think Canada was particularly difficult because of the short circuit so the same amount of cars, less space, so obviously you run into each other and then how people are managing tyres differently to get to the fast lap. If you know that, at least you can tell the driver how he should react to get to his [flying lap].

"It will still be difficult but the race engineer himself has got too much to do and if it's [spotting] for both the cars it's pretty easy. But for what happened in Canada -- short track, difficult tyre warm-up process -- we need to do something. Even if we don't need them [everywhere], we have them and next time when you need them they will be trained for it."