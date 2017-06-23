Formula One's new owners have taken the unprecedented step of changing the sport's schedule to accommodate a Justin Timberlake concert at October's United States Grand Prix.

Pop star Timberlake is due to perform at the Circuit of the Americas on the evening of Saturday, October 21, and following a request by promoters of the Texas race, qualifying on that day will be moved back by two hours.

The circuit organisers hope the move will encourage fans to stay and watch the concert which now follows the conclusion of qualifying. It means the one-hour session, that determines the grid for a race which could prove pivotal in Lewis Hamilton's bid for a fourth world title, will now take place at 4pm local time.

Formula One fans in the UK will be forced to wait until 9pm BST to watch the action unfold, rather than the original 7pm start. Liberty Media, the American conglomerate which took control of the sport at the start of the year, hopes its flexibility with the timetable will encourage other promoters to stage grands prix in the United States. Venues in New York, Las Vegas and Miami are all under consideration to host races in the future.

But it is understood that some of the teams were against the rescheduling. Indeed final practice will still take place at 11am, meaning there will be a four-hour wait before the start of qualifying.

A Formula One spokesperson told Press Association Sport on Friday: "At the request of the promoter of the US Grand Prix, the time of the qualifying session has been moved to 16.00 in order to closer connect the Justin Timberlake concert and Formula One qualifying that takes place at the circuit on Saturday October 21st at 18.00.

"The intention is to provide a better and more inclusive fan experience across the Grand Prix weekend and in so doing help promoters reach out to a more diverse cross-section of fans. This will be therefore a unique opportunity for music fans to experience and share in the excitement and drama of a Formula One qualifying session."