BAKU, Azerbaijan -- The FIA has modified the kerb at Baku's Turn 8 after the original layout saw two accidents during Friday practice for the Azerbaijan Grand Prix.

Both Sergio Perez and Jolyon Palmer lost control of their cars at Turn 8 during Friday practice after launching over the kerb and into the wall on the exit. In response, the FIA has shortened the raised kerb and re-aligned the track edge to open up the corner (see picture). One additional row of TecPro barriers have also been inserted on the first part or the barrier on the exit of the corner.

Speaking about the difficulties of Turn 8 after Friday practice, Palmer said it was easy to push over the limit on corner entry.

"When you are driving you feel like you are being quite passive into the corner and then you try a bit harder on the brakes and you have these massive lock ups," he said. "It caught me out and even when I was watching at Turn 8 there was three people who had to come reversing back during the session, so it just feels like it's difficult to explore the limits on the brakes because they are very sensitive between it all being fine and suddenly having a lock up when you push a little bit harder."

Despite the changes a pile up still occurred at Turn 8 in the first Formula 2 race of the weekend on Saturday when Sena Gelael misjudged the entry and left his car sideways across the track.