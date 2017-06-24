Mercedes executive director Toto Wolff believes the sport needs to stick to its values and not 'dive into the corporate slip streaming'. (0:34)

Mercedes Formula One junior George Russell will drive for the team during the two-day in-season test at the Hungaroring in the week following the Hungarian Grand Prix.

Russell, who is currently sixth in the GP3 Series, will get behind the wheel of Mercedes' 2017 F1 challenger -- the W08 -- for both post-race test days in Hungary on August 1 and 2. F1's rules state that team's must field a driver who has competed in no more than two grands prix for two of the four permitted days of in-season testing.

With both Lewis Hamilton and Valtteri Bottas driving in the first in-season test of the year in Bahrain, the world champions have had to look elsewhere for the upcoming test at the Hungaroring, opening the door for Russell's opportunity.

Russell became the youngest-ever winner of the prestigious McLaren Autosport BRDC Award last year. Sutton Images

The 19-year-old joined Mercedes as part of its junior programme in January and has completed significant simulator mileage for the team at its base in Brackley. Russell drove Mercedes' 2015 W06 during a private test at Portimao in April, while he also piloted a 2011 McLaren F1 car at Silverstone in 2015 as reward for winning the McLaren Autosport BRDC award.

"I'm just so excited to be testing the W08," Russell said. "I've probably driven more virtual laps than anyone else with this car so it's going to be incredible to drive it in reality! My biggest priority is to do a good job for the team, to tick off the items on the engineers' programme and make sure we get the most out of the car and our running over the two days."