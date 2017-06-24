Lewis Hamilton snatched pole position from Mercedes teammate Valtteri Bottas as time expired in qualifying for the Azerbaijan Grand Prix in a session dominated by Mercedes.

Bottas had been on provisional pole when a red flag dropped 3:33 from the end of Q3, leading to a mad scramble to the circuit when the session resumed. Though Bottas lowered his benchmark, Hamilton crosses 0.4s quicker on a 1:40.593 to claim the 66th pole position of his career. Ferrari finished a full second behind, with Kimi Raikkonen beating Sebastian Vettel to P3 by 0.2s.

Vettel just edged the impressive Max Vesrstappen off the second row, with the teenager finishing in fifth ahead of Force India's Sergio Perez.

More to follow...