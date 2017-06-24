Lewis Hamilton secured his 66th pole position in Formula 1, leaving him just two behind Michael Schumacher's record ahead of the Azerbaijan Grand Prix. (0:55)

Fresh from claiming his 66th pole position of his career in Azerbaijan, Lewis Hamilton has hailed his sensational last-gasp effort "one of the most exciting laps I've had all year".

Hamilton found himself second fastest after making a mistake in the final sector of his first Q3 run, but before he had a chance to better his lap, the Red Flag was being waved after Daniel Ricciardo had collided with the barriers. With just 3:33 remaining on the clock, and on a circuit which has proven to be difficult to warm up tyres, a quicker lap looked out of the question.

However, Hamilton wasn't to be deterred and managed to find time on his final lap to leapfrog Bottas to pole position.

"That was one of the most exciting laps I've had all year," Hamilton said after qualifying. "There was a lot of pressure, obviously. The first lap I had the time but made a mistake in the last corner. We had been struggling to get temps in the tyres.

"It was all or nothing. The lap got better and better. I knew Valtteri ahead was on good lap. I came from last corner, saying: 'Please be enough!' I'm ecstatic!"

The three-time world champion struggled in Baku in 2016 and Mercedes looked to be on the back foot after an ordinary Friday which was dominated by Red Bull. But in qualifying it was a different story as Mercedes once again found an extra gear and pulled away from their rivals.

Despite taking pole position, Hamilton does expect the race to be tricky.

"As I said, I'm so pumped with that. That's how qualifying should be. I'm so thankful to put a lap together like that.

"Tomorrow will be a long hard race but today is in the best position to start."