ESPN rounds up the main talking points from a chaotic Azerbaijan Grand Prix which saw Daniel Ricciardo claiming an unlikely victory as Sebastian Vettel and Lewis Hamilton clash in a bizarre incident.

Shock: It's hard to think of a more action-packed race in recent history and there were certainly plenty of shocks during the 51 laps in Baku. There were multiple Safety Cars, a Red Flag and at one point the top eight positions were occupied by eight different constructors. But Hamilton's headrest which came loose after the restart is certainly something we rarely see and it ultimately cost him a race victory. The Mercedes driver was required to pit and have it changed after it was deemed to be unsafe by the race stewards.

Oh, and speaking of shocks, did you happen to see the podium?

Shocker: It has to be Vettel for his bizarre attempt to remonstrate with Hamilton during the second Safety Car period. The German felt he had been brake tested by Hamilton as the pair made their way around Turn 16 and as a result hit the rear of Hamilton's Mercedes. Vettel then proceeded to pull up alongside his championship rival, furiously waving his hands in the air before turning in and colliding with him. The stewards slapped Vettel with a 10 second stop-go penalty which dropped him from second to seventh, although he would recover to finish fourth.

Overtake of the race: Ricciardo treated us to one of the moves of the season when the race resumed after the Red Flag. The Australian, who restarted in fifth place behind the Williams pair of Lance Stroll and Felipe Massa, made a bold dive up the inside catching both drivers off guard and gaining two positions in a matter of metres. The sensational move proved to be the race-winning overtake.

Championship watch: It appeared Hamilton was set to close the gap to five points at the top of the drivers' championship but after an action-packed second half of the race the gap has extended to 14. Meanwhile, Ricciardo has jumped to fourth in the championship with 92 points, more than double teammate Max Verstappen -- who suffered his fourth DNF in six races.

Driver of the day: So many to choose from including Ricciardo and Bottas who produced stunning drives to finish on the podium after losing out at the start, but how can you go past Stroll? He's only been in Formula One for eight races and has already been the subject of much scrutiny but Stroll's drive to second place was first class even if he lost second place to Bottas on the line. The young Canadian drove a measured race, kept his head throughout and a third place finish will do him the world of confidence.