BAKU, Azerbaijan -- Sebastian Vettel is just three penalty points away from a one-race ban after his controversial collision with Lewis Hamilton at the Azerbaijan Grand Prix.

The two championship leaders collided ahead of the race's second Safety Car restart after Vettel, who was second to Hamilton at the time, hit the back of the Mercedes on the exit of Turn 15. Vettel believed Hamilton had brake tested him and then drew alongside his title rival before turning in on him.

Where Vettel received his penalty points 2016 Austrian GP: Two points for forcing Felipe Massa off the track 2016 Malaysian GP: Two points for causing a collision with Nico Rosberg

2016 Mexican GP: Two points for driving dangerously/erratically

2017 Azerbaijan GP: Three points for causing a collision with Lewis Hamilton

The resulting collision earned Vettel a ten-second stop-go penalty as well as three penalty points on his superlicence, taking his total to nine over a 12-month period. Under the regulations, if a driver gets 12 points within 12 months, his superlicence would be suspended for one race.

However, Vettel will have more margin for error following the Austrian Grand Prix in two weeks' time as two of his penalty points are due to expire the following Monday, leaving him five off a ban until the day after the Malaysian Grand Prix when the next two are due to expire.

Vettel has the most penalty points of any driver on the grid, with Carlos Sainz and Jolyon Palmer tied on seven as the next closest.

The Ferrari driver went on to finish fourth following his penalty while Hamilton had to settle for fifth after a loose head race forced an unscheduled pit stop.