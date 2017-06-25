Fernando Alonso said McLaren could have won the crazy and chaotic Azerbaijan Grand Prix if it had a package capable of capitalising on the events of the race.

Having started on the back row following a huge engine penalty, Alonso rose to fifth as chaos unfolded around him in the first half of the race. It appeared to be an opportunity for the beleaguered McLaren-Honda operation to collect a big haul of points but Alonso was unable to hold position, eventually falling to ninth position.

Alonso based his claim on the fact he had been with eventual race-winner Daniel Ricciardo at the first Safety Car period and said McLaren should have been in a position to capitalise better.

"In the end it was a race that, in other circumstances, we could have even won it or finish on the podium. I was with Ricciardo when the first Safety Car came out, Hamilton lost the head rest, Vettel got a penalty, the two Force India went off, Kimi retired, so you are automatically in the first two or three positions.

Mark Thompson/Getty Images

"We should have fought for the win, but unfortunately we are not in this position now, but to collect two points in Baku is something we never thought would be possible. We never thought we would collect our first points of the season here, so they are welcome."

Despite Honda's engine upgrade, at the end of the race Alonso finished in front of just the Saubers and Stoffel Vandoorne in the other McLaren. Alonso said his pace deficit meant keeping other cars ahead of him for the long back straight essential for holding on to positions.

"We had some battery issues on the straights, and the top speed too, so when we have a car just in front of us we can gain up to 0.6s or 0.7s just with the slipstream, so I really wanted to have Magnussen right in front of me to be able to protect my position better, so I wasn't trying to attack him, I just needed him there to help me defend my position."