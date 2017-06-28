Sebastian Vettel says he does not expect his rivalry with Lewis Hamilton to change dramatically following the events of the Azerbaijan Grand Prix, saying "there is not much to sort out".

This year's title battle turned nasty on Sunday after Vettel and Hamilton collided twice behind the Safety Car. The first incident saw Vettel hit the rear of Hamilton's car as he expected it to accelerate out of Turn 15 ahead of the race's second restart, which in turn triggered the second incident in which Vettel pulled alongside Hamilton to remonstrate before swerving into him.

After the race, Hamilton labelled the incident as "disgraceful" and "disgusting", while Vettel talked around the subject of the second collision and refused to offer a direct explanation. Up until Sunday the two title rivals had shared handshakes, hugs and jokes after races and, remarkably, Vettel does not see Baku changing the relationship.

"[It will be] no different," he said.

When it was put to him that Sunday's is likely to change the dynamic, he added: "Do you think so? I don't think, so.

"I'm willing to sort it out with him and I don't think there is much to sort out. I wall talk to him when you are not there, maybe I'm not clever enough but I'm not that complicated either."

And Vettel said he still respected Hamilton "for the driver that he is".

"I don't have a problem with him. I see what you are trying to get it but I respect him a lot for the driver he is, but now is not the right time to talk because you [media] are all around. I think I will do that just with him and then we will clear it and move on."

However, Vettel may struggle to get hold of Hamilton before F1 reconvenes at the Austrian Grand Prix in two weeks' time.

"Firstly, he doesn't have my number!" Hamilton said when told Vettel was willing to talk about the incident. "For me I'm just going to do my talking on the track, that's most important for me.

"I've heard what he said after the race and it seems kind of... I've not come out of the race and pointed the finger or said anything necessarily, it is what it is, it happened. It happened and I don't think it was right but the biggest thing for me is that I lost the race through the headrest issue.

"All I'm thinking of is getting my head together and I want to kill it in the last 12 races, I want to win the next 12 races."