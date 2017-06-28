Catch up with the best bits of race radio from Baku as Lewis Hamilton and Sebastian Vettel clash. (1:01)

ESPN rounds up the best soundbites from the Azerbaijan Grand Prix as the title battle between Sebastian Vettel and Lewis Hamilton turned nasty.

Manuel Goria/Sutton Images

"F------ same guy. He hit me. I don't know if I have a puncture. This is... I mean he just hit me completely."

Formula One's two Finns collide in Turn 2 and Kimi Raikkonen is keen to point out that it's not for the first time.

"Oh no, issue, issue with the engine. Yep, here we go again. For f---'s sake."

More bad luck for Max Verstappen as another Renault engine issue brings another race to an early end.

"He brake-tested me. What the hell is going on?"

Things get feisty at the front as Sebastian Vettel rear-ends Lewis Hamilton ahead of the race's second Safety Car restart.

"Vettel literally just came alongside me and turned in and hit me."

Nobody could have predicted what happened next, least of all Hamilton who radios his team in disbelief.

"Steering wheel! Give me the steering wheel. Hey! Hey!! Steering wheel, somebody tell him to give it to me! COME ON! Whoah!"

Ferrari manage to repair Raikkonen's car under the red flag but they appear to have forgotten one key component as they push their man to the front of the queue.

Sutton Images

"If this thing comes off, what's happening?"

"OK, Lewis box. Box to change the headrest."

Safety comes first as Hamilton is forced to pit from the lead of the race with a loose headrest.

"We have a ten-second stop and go penalty for dangerous driving."

"When did I do dangerous driving, then?"

Remarkably, Vettel struggles to comprehend why he was given a penalty...

"A ten-second penalty is not enough for driving behaviour like that. You know that, Charlie."

From the cockpit of car 44 straight to the race control, Hamilton let's Charlie Whiting know his thoughts on Vettel's ten-second stop-go penalty.

"Guys if Valtteri can't catch the man ahead, tell him to slow down a bit to cause a bad wake."

After Vettel emerged from his penalty ahead of Hamilton, the Mercedes driver asks the pit wall to bring teammate Valtteri Bottas into the battle.

"Ha ha ha! Holy f---!"

"Yeah good job mate"

"Ha ha ha ha, cheers guys"

Daniel Ricciardo seems as surprised as anyone to learn he has won the Azerbaijan Grand Prix from 19th position following an early pit stop.