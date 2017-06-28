Force India looks set for name change

Mark Gallagher explains why anyone with ambitions of forming a new F1 team might want to think twice. (2:48)

The Force India F1 team looks set to change its name to Force One Grand Prix after the new name, along with several similar iterations, was registered with Companies House in the UK.

The team based across the road from the Silverstone race circuit has been known as Force India ever since Indian businessman Vijay Mallya took control ten years ago. A change of name is thought to be in the pipeline for commercial reasons after the team has had little luck attracting sponsor in India over the past decade.

Six businesses with various versions of the Force One name -- Force One Grand Prix, Force One Racing, Force One Team, Force One Technology, Force One Hospitality and Force One Brand -- were registered between May 31 and June 6, with Force India board member Thiruvannamalai Lakshmi Kanthan named as the only official.

Peter J Fox/Getty Images

"Force India was born out of Vijay owning the team," Force India's COO Otmar Szafnauer was quoted by Motorsport.com. "Since then we've lost the grand prix there (in India), the Indian sponsors no longer were interested in sponsoring us.

"Now we have no Indian sponsors whatsoever, apart from Vijay's Kingfisher. So it kind of makes sense to change it from India in order to attract sponsors more globally, and not restrict ourselves to being Force India."

Formula One teams seeking name changes have to gain approval from the FIA as well as through the Formula One commission before permission is granted.