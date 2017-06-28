FIA launches further investigation into Vettel/Hamilton clash

The FIA is set to hold an investigation into Sunday's collision between Sebastian Vettel and Lewis Hamilton in order to determine whether further action should be taken.

In an incident that is likely to define the remainder of the season, the two championship contenders clashed twice while running behind the Safety Car. The first collision saw Vettel hit the rear of Hamilton's car as he expected the Mercedes to accelerate on the exit of Turn 15 before the Ferrari driver drew level with Hamilton, gesticulating with his left hand while he turned his car into his title rival's with his right.

Vettel was issued a ten-second stop-go penalty by the race stewards at the time, but reports in Germany have since suggested that the governing body did not feel the penalty was severe enough. On Monday (July 3) the FIA will revisit data and footage from the incident to evaluate whether further sanctions are necessary.

"Following the recent incident at the Azerbaijan Grand Prix in which Car 5 (Sebastian Vettel) was involved in a collision with Car 44 (Lewis Hamilton), on Monday July 3, the FIA will further examine the causes of the incident in order to evaluate whether further action is necessary," an FIA spokesperson said. "A statement regarding the outcome of this process will be made available before the upcoming Austrian Grand Prix (July 7-9)."

The FIA did not give any further details, but Vettel could face further action if the governing body finds he has brought the sport into disrepute.

Only eight months ago the Ferrari driver was on thin ice with the FIA following a foul-mouthed rant aimed at race director Charlie Whiting. At the time, the FIA issued a statement that warned all drivers "to be respectful and mindful of the example they set for the public and the younger generation in particular" adding "in the event of any future incident similar to the one that occurred in Mexico, disciplinary action will be taken by bringing such incident before the FIA International Tribunal to be judged."

While Vettel's transgressions in Mexico and Baku are different in nature, his actions on Sunday could be viewed as setting a bad example for the public and younger generations. Although there is no modern precedent for such an incident, the FIA has the ability to issue penalties for the following round or even suspend a driver's superlicence should it see fit.

Vettel is already one serious incident away from getting a race ban after the clash in Baku brought his superlicence penalty point total to nine -- three short of a race ban.