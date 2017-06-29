Bernie Ecclestone says he would never return to a leadership role in Formula One as he "couldn't do a better job" than new owners Liberty Media will do in the next few years.

Ecclestone was removed from his long-standing role as Formula One boss at the start of 2017 when Liberty's takeover was finalised and Chase Carey was named CEO. Though Ecclestone was named chairman emeritus, it is a role without any power over the sport.

Carey has since split Ecclestone's job into two different roles, with Ross Brawn installed as managing director of motorsport and Sean Bratches as managing director of commercial operations. Liberty has already spearheaded several fan initiatives this year and hopes to radicalise the way the sport engages with social media and digital markets in the next few years, while also suggesting a radical change to the way contracts have traditionally been agreed upon in F1.

Ecclestone has admitted Liberty's approach is better than any he would have adopted in the next few years.

Speaking on the Claire Balding show, set to be aired on BT Sport 1 on June 29, Ecclestone said: "I've been thrown out and someone else is going to do a better job and I'm quite sure if I went back I couldn't do a good a job as they're going to do. So I shouldn't go back."

Sutton Images

Ecclestone has made no secret of the fact he wanted more time at the helm before he was removed from a position of power. He had originally wanted to stay on for at least 2017 and has since accused Liberty of trying to erase his legacy from F1's history books.

He uses his appearance on the show to reiterate his surprise at how events unfolded at the start of the year.

"I wasn't ready because before they actually signed everything up, they had asked me to stay for three years, so I was a bit shocked when they asked me to stand down. The person that's currently doing what I used to do said would I stand down because it's a job he wanted. So I said well you've bought the car, you might as well drive it!"