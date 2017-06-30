Williams has confirmed the appointment of former McLaren team manager Dave Redding to the same role of its F1 team, a job he will start after the British Grand Prix.

Redding's departure from McLaren and imminent move to Williams was confirmed earlier this year, with Williams' sporting manager Steve Nielsen moving aside. Originally Nielsen was tasked with helping hand the role over to Redding before moving into a factory-based role of his own, but Williams has confirmed he will now depart the team at the end of July.

Redding's job will begin the day after the British Grand Prix at Silverstone and will put him in charge of all operational and sporting aspects of the Williams race team. Paddy Lowe, Williams' chief technical officer, believes the appointment of Redding will help Williams' quest to climb further up the grid.

"Firstly, I must thank Steve for his hard work and dedication since joining Williams in 2014," Lowe said. "He has done a brilliant job in restructuring the race team and particularly in driving the impressive pitstop performances we have shown in the last eighteen months. From a personal perspective it has been a great pleasure to work together since I started here in March. We all wish him the very best for the future.

Mark Sutton/Sutton Images

"I am also delighted to welcome Dave to the Williams team. Dave brings an exceptional level of Formula One racing knowledge and experience. Since joining, I have seen first-hand the talented individuals we have in the race team at Williams. I'm sure Dave will fit in well and be able to provide the operational and sporting leadership necessary to not only maintain our current high standards, but to build even further on all aspects of our race team performance in the future."

Redding said: "Having been involved in motorsport for 30 years, I know that Williams is a great racing team, and one that I am extremely excited, and privileged to be joining. I already know and respect many of the team members, and I can't wait to start work at Grove, and to be an integral part of an exciting future for the team."