The Williams F1 team is the subject of a documentary film set to be released later this year.

The documentary, made by Morgan Matthews, will tell the story of the Grove team, from its inception by Sir Frank Williams and first grand prix entry in 1977 to the present day. The film will be based on Lady Virginia Williams' 1991 book A Different Kind of Life, which detailed the history of the team from the eyes of Sir Frank's wife.

The film, released to coincide with the team's 40th year in operation, will include "legendary racing footage" and interviews with the likes of Sir Patrick Head, Sir Jackie Stewart, Nigel Mansell and Nigel Mansell. The team's announcement promised the film will be "an honest, authentic and incredibly revealing portrait of one of the most extraordinary stories in motorsport".

On Friday, Williams released a shot of the film's movie poster.

A new film telling the story of the @WilliamsRacing family will be released this summer #WilliamsFilm More info at https://t.co/fPtXEI9hvq pic.twitter.com/MsLAohKGEV — WILLIAMS RACING (@WilliamsRacing) June 30, 2017

Sir Frank said: "I hope the fans enjoy the film as much as I've enjoyed being part of motor racing. I'm glad that both the people behind the team and my family come out as the true heroes of the story."

Deputy team boss Claire Williams, who now oversees the day-to-day running of her father's team, said: "This film is a tale of two great loves in my father's life. Everyone knows of Frank's pure passion for motor racing, but not everyone knows the remarkable story of my parents' marriage and how those two things co-existed during the highs and lows of the team's journey. I am pleased that it shines a light on exactly how instrumental my mother was in the team's success while also capturing the setbacks and her bravery in holding the family, and ultimately the business together, as the team went on to make history.

We are incredibly proud of the film and its enduring message of what the human spirit is capable of achieving in the face adversity. I hope that is inspires people as much as my parents' story inspires me. As my dad would want it though, we are proud of our past but ready for the future. The most exciting part is our plan to build on Frank's legacy and write a new chapter in the Williams story - something we are building momentum towards."

The film will premiere on July 11 at Curzon Mayfair in London, before going on general cinema release and on Curzon Home Cinema from August 4. It will then be released on DVD and blue-ray from August 14 onwards.