Robert Kubica would jump at the chance to make a return to Formula One but says there are currently no solid plans in place.

After seven years away from F1, Kubica drove a 2012-spec car in Valencia last month as part of a one-off test at a marketing event with Renault. His return to the cockpit sparked rumours of a full-scale return in place of Renault's current race driver Jolyon Palmer, but the team has since played down the speculation.

Kubica was back behind the wheel of the Lotus E20 for a demonstration run at the Goodwood Festival of Speed on Sunday and in an interview with Sky Sports said his future was still undecided.

"There is no real next step for me," he said. "Maybe something will be coming, but one thing that is good is that I know I can do pretty well after just one day of testing, so hopefully more can come from me and it's a good feeling to be honest.

"It's not something I was expecting, to deliver so good straightaway, and this gives me -- not confidence because in the end I knew as a driver that the skills are there -- but it gives me a kind of relief because I can do it physically and make the job. I still know there is a long way to go and I need to take it step by step, but if I have an opportunity I will try my best. If not I will search for something else."

Kubica's F1 career was put on hold in 2011 after he partially severed his right arm in a brutal rallying accident ahead of the start of the F1 season. The accident left him with reduced mobility in his wrist and forearm that prevented an immediate return to single seaters. Since then, Kubica has participated in the WRC and a number of one-off circuit races but admits he was only ever working towards another F1 opportunity.

"I have been a long time away from the circuit and in the last 18 months I have not been driving [regularly] -- it's been single races in different categories and trying to find my place.

"When you get in an F1 car and after one lap you see the pace is there, it's special emotions and I miss it so much, but probably my biggest problem in these past years is that I had different good offers but I was waiting for that one.

"I'm happy with how the things went and I am enjoying the period because believe me, I have been through difficult days, but I have to enjoy it and I never believed I would be in this position four or five months ago. It's great for me."