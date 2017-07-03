Gary Anderson joins Jennie Gow to tackle your social media questions as relationships break down on the grid. (2:04)

Force India has reminded its drivers to put the interests of the team ahead of their personal ambitions after the pair collided at the Azerbaijan Grand Prix a week ago.

The inter-team battle between Sergio Perez and Esteban Ocon has become increasingly heated in recent weeks after the pair have twice gone wheel-to-wheel for position at the last two races.

In Canada they avoided a collision after battling for fifth and sixth, but Ocon made clear he was not happy with Perez's driving and they both ended up losing a place to Ferrari's Sebastian Vettel. In Azerbaijan they were in the running for a podium during the second Safety Car period but collided at Turn 2 on the restart, effectively taking Perez out of the race and dropping Ocon down the order to an eventual sixth-place finish.

The collision cost Force India a significant amount of points and team owner Vijay Mallya said both drivers have received a warning ahead of this weekend's Austrian Grand Prix.

"It's still frustrating to ponder what might have been had things played out differently," Mallya said. "Since Baku we've had some conversations internally and reminded our drivers that the team must always come first.

"It's never acceptable for teammates to make contact with each other and it certainly cost us points in Baku."

Nevertheless, Mallya said the Force India drivers are still free to race each other when they are on track together.

"The events of Azerbaijan won't change our approach," he added. "Our drivers can race freely and I'm sure they have learned some valuable lessons. We've given them a competitive car and I know they are mature enough to work together for the good of the team.

"This weekend in Austria will be another opportunity to show the speed of the VJM10 and continue our run of points finishes. We need to keep up our momentum and scoring points consistently to maintain our fourth place in the championship. There is no room for complacency and we will keep pushing and trying to maximise every race."