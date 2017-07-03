Reigning F1 champion Nico Rosberg believes it is clear his former Mercedes teammate Lewis Hamilton was not at fault for the controversial collision with Sebastian Vettel at the Azerbaijan Grand Prix.

The clash between the two championship leaders has divided opinion over the past week and is set to be reviewed by the FIA on Monday to determine whether further action should be taken. Vettel blamed Hamilton for the initial collision, which saw his Ferrari rear-end the race-leading Mercedes under the Safety Car, but offered little explanation for the collision that followed as he pulled alongside his title rival and drove into him.

In an appearance at the Goodwood Festival of Speed on Sunday, Rosberg appeared on the balcony of Goodwood House in an interview conducted by Vettel's former Red Bull teammate Mark Webber. When he was asked his opinion on the Baku collision, the world champion initially joked: "I'm German, I've got to be careful now!"

He then added: "It's pretty simple. I'm the guy who knows Lewis best in the whole of the racing industry, so I think I'm in the best position to judge it and for sure he didn't do that one on purpose, definitely."

Octane/Action Plus via Getty Images

When Webber was asked by Rosberg who was to blame for the incident, he said: "It's very easy. Sebastian."

Robert Kubica, another former F1 driver appearing at Goodwood on Sunday, believes Vettel lost his cool in Baku.

"It was kind of borderline," Kubica told Sky Sports. "My personal opinion is that Seb overreacted, but it can happen. Of course, he was not happy with it after the race and maybe it's difficult to admit it, but he is intelligent enough to realise he went a bit too far.

"That's part of racing and when the battle gets spiced up it's always important to keep your nerves and be concentrated, ambitious and keep everything under control."

Meanwhile, Renault's Jolyon Palmer said Vettel was lucky not to get disqualified from the Azerbaijan Grand Prix.

"I don't know if Lewis did a lot wrong to be honest," he told Sky Sports. "I think Seb was pretty hot-headed and when I was in GP2 Jonny Cecotto deliberately drove into someone and he got banned from the whole weekend, and that's in GP2.

"So I think Seb is a little bit lucky not to be disqualified. Deliberately driving into someone, I don't think you can be doing that, especially if you are fighting for the championship and you are an example."

The outcome of the FIA's investigation on Monday is expected to be announced before the Austrian Grand Prix, but further sanctions are unlikely to be issued before the case has been heard by the FIA's International Tribunal.