McLaren is expecting to make a step forward at this weekend's Austrian Grand Prix after engine supplier Honda confirmed both cars would race with its upgraded 'Spec Three' power unit.

After testing the updated power unit on Fernando Alonso's car during Friday practice at the Azerbaijan Grand Prix, McLaren and Honda opted not to risk running it in the race in the knowledge that its two cars would be starting from the back of the grid with penalties. However, after continuing to work on the power unit since Baku, Honda has confirmed that both Alonso and Stoffel Vandoorne will benefit from the upgrade in Austria.

"At the previous round in Azerbaijan, we were able to bank our first points of the year and I think it brought some brightness into our team," Honda engine boss Yusuke Hasegawa said. "We also tested the updated PU, the Spec Three, with Fernando on Friday and we were able to confirm some progress in terms of the power output. We have proceeded with the mapping back at the factory utilising the data we collected, and we are going to bring the Spec Three for both drivers this weekend.

Peter J Fox/Getty Images

"I think we have some improvements in our competitiveness and I am looking forward to seeing our performance in Austria. We will not stop our preparation until the last minutes, and I hope we have a good race to reflect our progress."

Against a backdrop of uncertainty over the future of McLaren's partnership with Honda, the pressure is on the Japanese manufacturer to deliver results ahead of Formula One's summer break. McLaren's racing director Eric Boullier, who has been one of Honda's harshest critics in recent weeks, is hopeful the update will provide a step up the grid.

"With a number of improvements planned for the Austrian weekend, not least the proposed new Spec Three power unit upgrade from Honda, I'm hopeful that we'll be in a position to get amid the other midfield runners and take a useful step forwards."