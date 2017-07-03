After escaping additional punishment for his actions at the Azerbaijan Grand Prix, Sebastian Vettel has issued an apology to Lewis Hamilton and the FIA.

Vettel travelled to Paris on Monday to meet with a panel of FIA officials and re-examine the collision he caused with Hamilton under Safety Car conditions in Baku. Prior to the meeting, the Ferrari driver had not issued a public apology for his actions but at the FIA's headquarters he took "full responsibility" for driving into his title rival and apologised directly to the governing body.

On Monday evening, the FIA issued a statement saying it would not take further action against Vettel despite "being deeply concerned by the wider implications of the incident". Shortly after, Vettel published his own statement apologising for his actions.

"Concerning the incidents of Baku I'd like to explain myself: During the re-start lap, I got surprised by Lewis and ran into the back of his car. With hindsight, I don't believe he had any bad intentions.

"In the heat of the action I then overreacted, and therefore I want to apologise to Lewis directly, as well as to all the people who were watching the race. I realize that I was not setting a good example.

Sutton Images

"I had no intention at anytime to put Lewis in danger, but I understand that I caused a dangerous situation.

"Therefore, I would like to apologise to the FIA. I accept and respect the decisions that were taken at today's meeting in Paris, as well as the penalty imposed by the Stewards in Baku.

"I love this sport and I am determined to represent it in a way that can be an example for future generations."

The content of the statement is in stark contrast with his immediate reaction after the incident in which he was unrepentant and accused Hamilton of brake-testing him.