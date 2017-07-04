Ferrari goes aggressive in British GP tyre selection

Ferrari and Red Bull are among the teams to have opted for an aggressive tyre strategy for the British Grand Prix.

Pirelli is bringing medium, soft and super-soft tyres to the Silverstone event after bowing to pressure earlier in the year not to select the hard compound, which was an unpopular choice at the Spanish Grand Prix. The selections for that race have been revealed, with Ferrari going for a more aggressive selection than title rivals Mercedes, selecting eight super-soft tyres for both drivers to the Silver Arrows' six.

Mercedes has opted for the most conservative strategy of all, with Lewis Hamilton set to take six sets of the soft compound to his home race. Valtteri Bottas is taking five, but will have two sets of hard tyres, meaning Mercedes will continue its strategy of splitting tyre runs between its drivers during practice.

Red Bull has selected one more set of super-soft tyres, while Toro Rosso's Daniil Kvyat and McLaren drivers Fernando Alonso and Stoffel Vandoorne will have 10 of the red-striped compound, leaving them with just three sets of other tyres for the rest of the weekend.

The selections can be seen in full below.