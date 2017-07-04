Lance Stroll "arrived in Formula One" when he scored his memorable maiden podium at the Azerbaijan Grand Prix, says Williams chief technical officer Paddy Lowe.

Stroll was beaten across the finish line by Mercedes' Valtteri Bottas but still managed to claim third place, putting him on the podium in the eighth race of his Formula One career. The 18-year-old had scored the first points of his career on home soil in Canada at the previous race.

The teenager endured a tough start to his rookie campaign but Lowe insists his calm performance in Baku shows he has all the ingredients of a future star.

"Lance has got incredible talent and we've seen glimpses of that," Lowe said. "Classically rookies break a lot of bits but he is not doing that and he is going quickly now he is in the groove to do it. He has got great race craft which we saw in Canada and here in Baku. Those are all the elements which make a great driver.

(Photo by Mark Thompson/Getty Images)

"I won't rush out and make predictions in any absolute sense but we are seeing the right stuff coming together which is very encouraging for the future."

Stroll's improvement in form has been aided by a private tests conducted at Austin's Circuit of the America's, something which the Canadian admitted helped him settle on a more desirable set-up for the race in Baku. Lowe hopes he can use his positive momentum to continue his rich vein of form.

"I hope we can put [his early struggles] behind us now. Lance doesn't need to look around for any references, he only needs to look at himself and he should be happy with what he sees. I think that is a real breakthrough. He has arrived in Formula One."