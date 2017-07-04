Austrian Grand Prix: Full coverage

Maurice Hamilton takes you back to some of his favourite Austrian Grand Prix moments, including a wheel-to-wheel fight in 1982. (2:16)

A round-up of all the coverage of the Austrian Grand Prix, where Mercedes and Ferrari will resume their title fight after the controversial collision between Lewis Hamilton and Sebastian Vettel in Baku.

Preview

All eyes on Sebastian Vettel and Lewis Hamilton

ESPN previews the upcoming Austrian Grand Prix and looks at how Sebastian Vettel and Lewis Hamilton will respond following their controversial clash and fallout in Baku.

Build up

The best of the reaction from Thursday's media sessions in Spielberg...

Hamilton calls on Todt to answer questions

Lewis Hamilton has suggested FIA president Jean Todt make a public appearance to help explain the governing body's decision not to take further action against Sebastian Vettel following the events of the Azerbaijan Grand Prix.

Vettel: I'm in control of my temper

Sebastian Vettel has brushed off suggestions that he struggles to control his temper after facing criticism for his collision with Lewis Hamilton at the Azerbaijan Grand Prix.

Ocon says Force India agrees Perez clash was 50/50

Esteban Ocon has responded to Force India teammate Sergio Perez's comments he needs to understand how to race fairly by saying the team holds both drivers accountable for their clash in Baku.

Perez: Ocon needs to understand what racing means

Sergio Perez believes Force India teammate Esteban Ocon needs to "understand what racing means" following their collision at the Azerbaijan Grand Prix.

Sainz 'unlikely' to remain at Toro Rosso in 2018

Carlos Sainz says it is "unlikely" he will remain at Toro Rosso for the 2018 season if he is unable to move up to Red Bull.

Video

Can Red Bull stun Ferrari and Mercedes in Austria?

ESPN's Nate Saunders and Laurence Edmondson discuss whether Red Bull can beat Ferrari and Mercedes to win their home Grand Prix.

Is Alonso's future McLaren's biggest concern this season?

ESPN's Nate Saunders and Laurence Edmondson share their thoughts on McLaren's biggest concerns ahead of the Austrian Grand Prix.

Can Ricciardo win the Austrian GP?

ESPN's Jennie Gow and Maurice Hamilton preview the upcoming Austrian Grand Prix.

Red Bull determined to win 'home Grand Prix

Red Bull drivers Daniel Ricciardo and Max Verstappen believe it would be special to win the teams home Grand Prix in Austria.

Can Force India resolve friction between Perez and Ocon

After receiving two strikes from the last two races, Jennie Gow and Maurice Hamilton give their thoughts on the driver rivalry at Force India.

Stats and facts

About the circuit: Set into an Austrian hillside, the Osterreichring has gone down in F1 folklore as one of the sport's most exciting circuits. Dramatic elevation changes and super-fast sweeping curves made it a real drivers' circuit and the small run-off areas and ludicrously-narrow pit straight made it exceptionally dangerous. Most dangerous of all was the 180 degree Boschkurve, where close barriers all the way around the outside loomed ominously to punish the slightest mistake, hard. Despite the safety concern, which contributed to F1 abandoning the circuit after 1987, the only F1 death was in 1975 when Mark Donohue crashed during practice.

In 1995 F1 returned to the venue, then known as the A1 Ring, but the race took place on a completely rebuilt and neutered version of the track designed by Hermann Tilke. After Red Bull took over ownership of the circuit the pit buildings and grandstands were demolished in 2004 - a year after the circuit last held a grand prix - but after the track was renovated at a cost of nearly £60m and reopened in 2011, Red Bull said the circuit was ready to host Formula One once again. Plans to add it to the 2013 calendar never materialised but the Austrian Grand Prix will return to the circuit now known as the Red Bull Ring in 2014.

Most wins

3 - Alain Prost (1983, 1985, 1986)

2 - Ronnie Peterson (1973, 1978)

2 - Alan Jones (1977, 1979)

2 - Mika Hakkinen (1998, 2000)

2 - Michael Schumacher (2002, 2003)

2 - Nico Rosberg (2014, 2015)