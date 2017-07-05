Haas Formula One team principal Guenther Steiner says Kevin Magnussen is more capable of driving around the team's ongoing brake problems compared to teammate Romain Grosjean.

While Magnussen was able to record the American squad's best result of the season so far with seventh place at the Azerbaijan Grand Prix, Romain Grosjean struggled with brake issues throughout the weekend in Baku and could only manage 13th in the race.

Haas has been hindered by brake-related problems ever since its F1 debut in 2016, with a switch of supplier earlier this year failing to rectify the complications. Grosjean has been noticeably thwarted by brake issues and his frustrated complaints over team radio have been regularly transmitted by TV broadcasters throughout the past year-and-a-half.

"It's not that Kevin didn't have the problems with the brakes," Steiner explained. "With his driving style -- for him it's easier to drive around it, or make it less evident. He was not happy with the brakes in FP2. For the race, he had to lift and coast, as well, because we had some issues. With Romain's driving style, the brakes need to be perfect, or as close to perfect as can be. At the moment, we are not there.

"The cars as a setup -- suspension-wise and aero-wise -- are pretty similar all the time. But their driving styles -- how they go into a corner -- that's a little bit different. In the end the cars are not far apart. The drivers work with their race engineer, but the cars, in principle, are very similar."

Mark Thompson/Getty Images

Grosjean, who admitted he was "lost" after only qualifying 17th in Baku, is aiming to bounce back with an improved showing at this weekend's Austrian Grand Prix.

"I think it's important that we sort out our problems and get back to a decent level," Grosjean said. "I think there were some positives from Baku, as there always are. There were some negatives, of course, but I'm very much looking forward to going back to Austria.

"We'll work on the things we can improve and I'm hoping for a better result. We had a good race there last year. I'm hoping the car works well and it should be a fun track to drive."