SPIELBERG, Austria -- Renault has confirmed Robert Kubica will have another test in 2012 Formula One car this week to "assess his capabilities to return to the highest level of competition".

Kubica had his first test of an open wheel F1 car last month, driving a modified 2012 Lotus in Valencia. The Polish driver's F1 career was cut short in 2011 after he suffered a heavy rallying crash on the eve of that season, an accident which nearly severed his right arm and has left him unable to compete in open-wheel racing since.

His return to testing duties followed the latest round of surgery on his arm which has allowed him back into an open-wheel cockpit. Renault was left impressed by his pace in Valencia and his appearance has led to a wave of speculation about a sensational return to F1, possibly as early as this season to replace the out-of-form Jolyon Palmer.

Kubica himself has declared he has an "80 to 90 percent chance" of returning to F1 and Renault has confirmed he will test on June 7 at Paul Ricard -- the host of the returning French Grand Prix in 2018 -- to prove whether or not he is ready for an opportunity.

Sutton Images

Renault Sport's managing director Cyril Abiteboul said: "Whilst the first day of testing at Valencia was no more than to let Robert get reacquainted with the feel of driving again, this second test will be to assess his capabilities to return to the highest level of competition. This is a new phase in his personal and professional journey and we are proud to support him in the form of lending our infrastructure at Paul Ricard that is suitable for professional and non-professional drivers.

"There are still many hurdles for him to overcome, and he knows better than anyone else that only his performance will determine if he can one day return to being a professional driver."

Kubica, whose only F1 victory came at the 2008 Canadian Grand Prix, was widely regarded as a future world champion during his career in F1 and was being linked with a move to Ferrari at the time of his accident. He was held in high regard by his F1 rivals, with Fernando Alonso once saying he was "the best" of his generation.