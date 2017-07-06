SPIELBERG, Austria -- Carlos Sainz says it is "unlikely" he will remain at Toro Rosso for the 2018 season if he is unable to move up to Red Bull.

Sainz is widely regarded to be one of the hottest commodities on the current grid but finds himself stuck in a third season at Toro Rosso. The Spaniard's route to the senior team appears to be blocked by Daniel Ricciardo and Max Verstappen, who Red Bull have locked in for at least 2018.

Impressive performances in 2016 saw him linked with Renault, rumours which have continued into this season. Sainz says he will not settle for another year at Toro Rosso if he is unable to find himself a seat at Red Bull.

"It's still a very long season ahead," Sainz said in Austria when pressed on his future. "Obviously rumours are always going to come at this stage. As you all know, my target number one is to be with Red Bull next year, fighting for podiums, wins, or whatever they're fighting for next year. And I'm going to keep pushing for this. If that doesn't happen, a fourth year in Toro Rosso is unlikely, and I don't want to close the door to any opportunity."

Clive Mason/Getty Images

However, with only eight of this year's 21 races completed, Sainz does not want to get distracted by thoughts of next season.

"Seriously, it's still very early. I don't really know what is going to happen next year. There are obviously rumours going around the paddock I heard which obviously, silly season as you all name it, it's good fun, but for me the good fun is actually here on track.

"Up until now it has been a really good season, and we will see. I'll leave that to other people in my team. For me I have a job to drive a car and do it as fast as possible."