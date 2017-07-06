After receiving two strikes from the last two races, Jennie Gow and Maurice Hamilton give their thoughts on the driver rivalry at Force India. (2:30)

SPIELBERG, Baku -- Esteban Ocon has responded to Force India teammate Sergio Perez's comments he needs to understand how to race fairly by saying the team holds both drivers accountable for their clash in Baku.

Force India looked well-placed to land both cars on the podium at one stage in Baku's chaotic grand prix, only for Ocon to collide with Perez as they vied for position out of Turn 2 mid-way through the race. Ocon dived down the inside of his teammate but moved across on the exit, slamming Perez into the wall and giving both cars damage.

Perez was furious with Ocon's driving after the race and ahead of the Austrian Grand Prix said his young teammate needs to "understand what racing means". Ocon said the team believed both of them were equally to blame for the incident.

"After the race I took a plane to go to Silverstone to review [the incident] with the team," said Ocon. "They prepared some notes with what they thought and we came to the conclusion that it was a 50/50.

"It was not only my fault, not only Sergio's fault but it was both of our fault. There were things he did that were not right, there are things I did which were not right so overall it makes it a race incident and 50/50."

Ocon has no doubts the two of them will take more caution when they fight together in future.

"I think in the future we will both be more careful to not touch because we can't lose opportunities like this, to be scoring big points. Williams is in a good shape and they are bringing updates to the car. They are getting faster as well. We can't afford to lose points like that."

Referring specifically to what Perez had said 90 minutes before his own media session, Ocon replied: "I don't want to respond to those comments. I've been finishing more than 40 races in a row in single seaters, I'm European F3 champion and GP3 world champion, I don't think I'm really lacking experience on racing or wheel-to-wheel fights."