Hamilton calls on Todt to answer questions

SPIELBERG, Austria -- Lewis Hamilton has suggested FIA president Jean Todt make a public appearance to help explain the governing body's decision not to take further action against Sebastian Vettel following the events of the Azerbaijan Grand Prix.

On Monday, Vettel was summoned to the FIA's headquarters in Paris to explain his actions to a panel of FIA officials and Todt. During the meeting the Ferrari driver accepted responsibility for the collision and extended an apology to the governing body, which was referenced by the FIA as a reason for Todt not to take further action.

Clive Mason/Getty Images

However, after the race in Baku, Hamilton had expressed concerns that Vettel's actions set a bad example for younger generations in motorsport -- a concern that was also mirrored in the FIA's statement on Monday. When Hamilton was asked if the the whole incident -- including the subsequent investigation -- was sending the right message, he said that Todt should have appeared in Austria to explain Monday's decision.

"I don't think anything changes," he said. "My opinion stays the same. With all due respect, Jean should be sitting here next to us to answer some questions because they didn't change anything on the Monday. So the message that was sent still remains the same."

He added: "We are used as a platform, we are supposed to be role models, we are supposed to give a certain message and we are only human in the end so we don't always get things right. However, collectively as a sport we are supposed to send the right message to young people.

"There's so many young kids that want to be in our position so we are in a position of power and how we utilise that is very important."

Vettel apologised to Hamilton via text

However, Hamilton was willing to accept Vettel's personal apology, which came in the form of a text message on the Tuesday after the race. It emerged on Thursday that the Ferrari driver had called his title rival on the Monday after the race to discuss the incident before following up with an apology via text the next day.

"The conversation we had [on Monday], there wasn't actually an apology in the conversation we had -- even though that was perhaps the intent," Hamilton explained. "It was the next day when we were texting that I got an apology from Sebastian and I did accept it."

Hamilton keen to clear brake-test theory

Vettel had accused Hamilton of "brake-testing" him behind the Safety Car in Baku and, after the race, used it as an explanation for the collision that followed. Vettel has since accepted that the Mercedes did not brake suddenly and Hamilton said that was one of the most important aspects of his rival's apology.

"Honestly I really don't feel there is any tension here. You guys might think there is but we just really extinguished that when we spoke on the phone to remain respectful.

"There's two things that are most important for me. Firstly, is that Sebastian acknowledged that I didn't brake test him, which, while he has apologised a lot of people don't understand that and that's important for me because people were obviously commenting or sending messages to me saying that I was out of order and obviously I didn't do any braking.

"Secondly, road safety is a big issue that the FIA are constantly pushing and the decisions on how they govern the sport is very important and reflects to the rest of the world, so they were the only two points that I was focused on."