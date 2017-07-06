Kimi Raikkonen reckons on-track collisions between himself and Mercedes' Valtteri Bottas are made into bigger stories simply because both drivers share the same nationality.

The Finns have had a number of clashes in Formula One after finding themselves on the same piece of tarmac, with their most recent incident occurring at the Azerbaijan Grand Prix. Bottas Mercedes' clipped the kerbs at Turn 2 and hit Raikkonen on the opening lap in Baku, sending the Ferrari driver into the wall with damage.

While Raikkonen ultimately retired from the race, Bottas was able to stage a remarkable recovery drive from the back of the grid to claim second. Bottas and Raikkonen also came to blows at back-to-back races in Russia and Mexico in 2015, though Raikkonen believes accidents between the pair have been blown out of proportion.

"We don't know each other very well, it's pretty much the same as with the other drivers, even if we're Finns," Raikkonen said. "Because he's quite a bit younger we never raced each other until Formula One, but it's a bigger story because we're Finns. If one was a Finn and the other wasn't, it wouldn't be made such a big thing out of it -- but it's far from ideal.

"It cost us a lot of points in the last race and it wasn't really our fault. But that's how it goes sometimes and it has happened a few times, sometimes my fault, sometimes his fault. It would be better if it would be in the other end of the starting grid. That's what happened in the last race, right at the start making our race very difficult, after a good start. It turned even worse later, again completely out of our hands, but situations like that happen sometimes."

Manuel Goria/Sutton Images

Another first-lap collision occurred at the Spanish Grand Prix earlier this year, with Raikkonen once again ending up worse-off having picked up race-ending suspension damage after he was sandwiched between Bottas and Red Bull's Max Verstappen heading into Turn 1.

When asked if he thinks Bottas needs to change his approach under braking, Raikkonen replied: "I don't know. For sure I was surprised how early he braked and obviously, like you said, he tried to get it back but it was a bit too late. I guess he tried to avoid me, but there was a kerb and he jumped over that but sometimes you have to know when to give up the fight but that's not always very easy.

"It happens, it was not great for me, it was not great for him also, but with all the Safety Cars and the red flag it didn't really make any difference for him That's how it goes, we all try to fight against each other as hard as we can but we have to keep it as clean as we can. Sometimes things happen but hopefully it was the last time now, but you never know."