Spielberg leads the way in F1 fan engagement push

The new era of Formula One is a fan-centric one. New owners Liberty have been working hard to improve the fan experience trackside, to find new ways of engaging with the existing audience while reaching out to those who have yet to fall susceptible to F1's charms.

Liberty's efforts have not gone unnoticed, nor have they been unappreciated, both by direct beneficiaries and the world at large. Just think back to the crying kid at Barcelona, and the traction his paddock visit got after the race, or to the two-seater F1 car taxi rides that F1 Experiences launched at the Circuit de Catalunya.

Somewhat lost in the praise for the new regime has been those circuits who have long since done their utmost to improve the trackside experience for fans. Singapore, Bahrain, and Abu Dhabi have long since provided a variety of non-racing entertainment for those times when the track falls quiet, from concerts with big-name stars to face-painting and circus schools for fractious kids.

One circuit that has made fans central to their efforts since their return to the calendar in 2014 is the Red Bull Ring, hosts of the Austrian Grand Prix.

Manuel Goria/Sutton Images

That first year saw the launch of the 'buddy ticket' concept, where ticket-holders could bring a friend to the track for free on Thursday and Friday. Once hooked on the F1 experience, Spielberg attendees also had the chance to take part in grandstand choreography (aka organised flag-waving), attend all manner of concerts, and collect signatures from their racing heroes.

Every year since, the Austrian experience has got bigger and better. Over the past two years the fan offering has increased: kids were invited to escort the drivers to the drivers' parade, the Styrian green carpet gave fans a chance to get up close and personal with the sport's big names, and for a lucky few there was the chance to get a hot lap in the official F1 Safety Car.

This year, the Red Bull and Toro Rosso drivers spent some of Thursday afternoon providing hot laps to the lucky few, and there's a camping trip in branded Ricciardo and Verstappen camper vans up for grabs. If standing around flapping bits of fabric is more up your street, there is also the opportunity for one lucky fan to wave the chequered flag marking the end of the race.

Back in the days when I attended grands prix as a fan, I never failed to be disappointed by the bang for buck on offer at circuits when the track was silent. Off-track entertainments were largely confined to the oh-so-rare chance to buy overpriced beer and expensive team merchandise.

Sutton Images

Races like Silverstone, which put a concerted effort into keeping attendees of all ages amused despite their budgetary limitations were few and far between.

Budget has long been a contributing factor to the circuits' ability to put on a show beyond The Show. Years of high hosting fees (plus those tricksy annual escalators) have seen numerous tracks struggling to survive. Fans can only take so many price hikes where tickets are concerned, so to keep grands prix "affordable", the optional extras were dropped to keep the ticket sales up.

The Austrian Grand Prix is in a privileged position, of course. The circuit's owner has deeper pockets than most, and can afford to pay for the odd bit of flair. But what makes the Styrian offerings so special is that the bulk of them (concerts and the like aside, naturally) cost little more than time, effort, and imagination.

There is nothing to stop even the brokest of tracks from taking a leaf out of the Spielberg handbook, bringing fans closer to drivers through competitions designed to improve access to the sport -- even offering once-in-a-lifetime opportunities -- that don't cost a penny.