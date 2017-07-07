ESPN's Nate Saunders and Laurence Edmondson discuss whether Red Bull can beat Ferrari and Mercedes to win their home Grand Prix. (2:51)

SPIELBERG, Austria -- Red Bull has exercised its option to retain Carlos Sainz at Toro Rosso in 2018, according to team boss Christian Horner.

Sainz is now in his third season at the junior Red Bull team but has made no secret of his desire to move up to the senior team or go elsewhere in 2018. On Thursday he said it was unlikely he would remain at Toro Rosso, but speaking to Sky Sports on Friday Horner said Red Bull had already exercised its option to keep him at the Italian team.

"He's under contract," Horner said. "We've exercised his option as well so he's under contract. We have an option on him for next year and the year after. He'll be in a Toro Rosso again next year."

Peter Fox/Getty Images

When he was told about Sainz's comments, Horner added: "Well I don't know where he thinks he'll be then. Contracts are clear. You have to remember with these guys, he only got an opportunity in Formula One because of Red Bull investing in him in the junior years.

"It's a little disingenuous of him to be making comments like that when a lot of investment goes into these guys to give them the opportunity. Without Red Bull he wouldn't be sitting in a Formula One car."

And Horner doubts Red Bull would agree to a football-style loan to engine supplier Renault next year.

"I can't imagine that scenario," he said. "Toro Rosso are ahead of Renault at this point in time. They're doing a good job so it wouldn't make sense to loan him out."