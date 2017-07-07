Hamilton FP2 issue was on old engine

Mercedes and Lewis Hamilton are not concerned by the engine issue that limited his running during second practice for the Austrian Grand Prix.

Hamilton set a new lap record at the Red Bull Ring during the afternoon session but had to stop midway through his race preparation to allow his team to change a spark plug on his engine. He lost 20 minutes while the mechanics worked on the car but still returned to the track with the same problem.

Yet Mercedes is not concerned about the issue as Hamilton was using an old power unit on Friday -- the one used at the first four races of the season -- and it was already scheduled to be swapped out for a newer one ahead of qualifying.

"Not to worry on the power unit," team boss Toto Wolff said. "We ran power unit number one today, so it was clear that it was coming to the end of its life. So on that side, we haven't got any worries."

Sutton Images

Hamilton said the spark plug change had not solved the issue, but he still managed to complete his programme for the afternoon.

"I am sure people don't even realise we have sparkplugs -- these engines are so complex and I don't remember changing the sparkplug in the last five years!" he said. "I think there were some other things that they were working on so it didn't really particularly get rid of whatever issue that was there.

"But the guys did a great job to turn the car around and we still managed to complete our programme. Most importantly, the car feels fantastically fast here. There's already a nice balance and it feels good out on track

"For the first time actually we started off with a good baseline which usually we are not so great initially and we have to build back up from it so I am really happy about that."

Asked if he could foresee more drama with title rival Sebastian Vettel after the pair clashed twice behind the Safety Car at the last race in Baku, Hamilton added: "I don't think we will see any more touching. I made it clear that I don't want that to happen.

"I plan to have a clean race, a clean, hard but fair race. I hope Valtteri is quick tomorrow as well so we can really do a great job for Mercedes."

Despite his impressive start to the weekend, Hamilton was dealt some bad on Friday evening. After FP2 the FIA confirmed he will be taking a new gearbox due to an issue encountered in Baku at the last race, meaning he will serve a five-place grid penalty from wherever he qualifies.