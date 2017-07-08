Jonathan Legard questions whether Ferrari are best placed to win the Austrian Grand Prix after finishing second and third in qualifying. (1:04)

SPIELBERG, Austria -- Sebastian Vettel says he and Ferrari will focus on their own race at the Austrian Grand Prix and not get distracted by the opportunity to pull clear of Lewis Hamilton in the title race.

Vettel will start Sunday's race from second behind Valtteri Bottas while championship rival Hamilton lines up eighth on the grid due to a gearbox penalty. The Ferrari driver currently has a 14-point advantage over Hamilton in the championship standings already, but said it is too early to start thinking about extending that gap on Sunday.

"You never know," Vettel said. "He'll be quick and he's been quick all weekend. Surely, he starts out of position and will try to come back, but we have to look after ourselves, try to race our own race, and see what we can do.

Sutton Images

"It will be a tough race with Valtteri. He's been quick all weekend, also yesterday, setting a good pace, so we will see. I think it should be a good race."

And Vettel ruled out the suggestion that Ferrari teammate Kimi Raikkonen could act as a rear gunner from third on the grid and try to slow Hamilton if the Mercedes driver comes through the field.

"I think Kimi is driving his race and I am driving my race. Anyone on the grid tries to win his race, so we will see.

"Obviously we are starting quite high up, Valtteri is starting from an even better position so we will see. Pace wise it is very close, I hope it will be very close tomorrow and we have a chance to win, so let's try to focus on that. "