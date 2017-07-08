Jonathan Legard questions whether Ferrari are best placed to win the Austrian Grand Prix after finishing second and third in qualifying. (1:04)

SPIELBERG, Austria -- Fernando Alonso says McLaren can now aim to be in Formula One's top-ten shootout in "normal circumstances" after narrowly missing out ahead of the Austrian Grand Prix.

After being forced to switch from Honda's upgraded engine to an older power unit due to an MGU-H issue detected overnight, Alonso qualified 12th, just 0.052s off a place in Q3. That put him ahead of McLaren teammate Stoffel Vandoorne, who kept the upgraded power unit.

Alonso thinks his performance shows what the team should aim for when it has its latest upgrades available to both cars.

"It was good, I'm happy with the laps and the performance today," he said. "I think the car felt good all weekend, and I think this position is the maximum we could achieve today. The team is working very hard to improve the situation, we bring I don't know how many updates every race, new specs on the engine every time we can."

"Now we are touching Q3 in normal circumstances, so that's a positive note. But we still need to improve the reliability and we hope to see some more signs in the next couple of weeks."

The two-time world champion hopes to build on his qualifying display with an assault on the points-paying positions on Sunday.

"We ended up in the group we expected to be in, between 8th and 12th is where we have to be. If in Baku we managed to get a few points starting last, let's see what we can achieve starting 12th, but it's going to be a tough race."

Asked what he is targeting for the race, he replied: "Starting P12 we are already very close to the points, so with a good start or good strategy and we're already in the points. That's the target."