SPIELBERG, Austria -- Valtteri Bottas has no intention of changing his approach to the Austrian Grand Prix in order to help Mercedes teammate Lewis Hamilton.

Bottas qualified on pole position on Saturday, the second pole of his career, and will start ahead of championship leader Sebastian Vettel in second. Teammate Lewis Hamilton -- who is closer to Vettel in the title race -- starts eighth after losing five grid positions to a gearbox penalty, but Bottas says he will not attempt to hold up Vettel so that Hamilton can join the race for victory.

Clive Mason/Getty Images

"From what I've seen on the pre-race strategy notes, that kind of plan is not on those notes," he said. "We need to focus on having a good start of the race and we need to win the race.

"For sure, Lewis can fight back from where he's starting, but if you start playing games like that here it can get quite tricky. If the car behind gets within the DRS zones and gets a good slipstream, it only needs one mistake and you can lose the win. So not planning on that at the moment."

Bottas is 42 points adrift of Vettel in the drivers' standings and 28 points shy of Hamilton, but he still believes he is in with a chance of winning the title.

"I still feel personally there are all the possibilities for this year and I'm still in the championship fight. There are 12 races to go, so that's a huge amount of points. I am only developing with the team and getting better, so I always look at things positively and I know that I will be in the fight."