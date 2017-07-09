Jonathan Legard questions whether Ferrari are best placed to win the Austrian Grand Prix after finishing second and third in qualifying. (1:04)

SPIELBERG, Austria -- Williams technical boss Paddy Lowe has likened his team's inexplicable lack of pace in Austria to that of former team Mercedes at the 2015 Singapore Grand Prix.

That Singapore race remains one of the few anomalies from Mercedes' unmatched dominance of the first three years of the V6 turbo, as it found itself mysteriously off the pace. The German team had no immediate explanation for why it struggled at the time and only learned the lessons after a thorough investigation.

Williams is facing a similar mystery this weekend, having qualified 17th and 18th on a circuit which should suit its car, which is also featuring a big upgrade package this weekend.

"We were immediately slow starting [Friday]," Lowe said. "That was clear. We were doing different bits of testing across the garage in the normal way but it was obvious the pace wasn't in the normal ranking.

"So we did a lot of trials through FP2 and felt we had a good direction actually from that. We then put all our best thinking and analysis and effort into FP3, and we changed the balance of the car but we didn't actually make it any quicker. We tried a few more things going into qualifying which also didn't make it quicker, so the honest answer is we're not quick here but we don't know why at the moment. Because if I did know why we'd have done something about it. So all our best ideas were already deployed, either in P3 or in qualifying so we'll have to go away and spend a lot more time analyzing the situation."

(Photo by Clive Mason/Getty Images)

When asked if the situation felt similar to Singapore in 2014, he said: "Not in terms of explanation, but in terms of how it feels. These days are sent to test us, and in my experience if you make good use of them you learn a lot, and it makes you stronger for next time."

Williams' last pole position came at the Red Bull Ring in 2014 and the circuit has been seen as one of the team's strongest in recent seasons, adding to the confusion around the team's performance so far.

"That's the surprising thing. One of our jobs is to try and undo that characteristic association so you can be quick everywhere, but this would have been one track where typically we have been quick in the past. We had the front row in 2014 and the philosophy within the team is not dramatically different since then, which is one of the elements that we need to consider."