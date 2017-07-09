FIA president Jean Todt has defended the punishment handed to Sebastian Vettel after his collision with Lewis Hamilton at the Azerbaijan Grand Prix but warns that a repeat offence will not be taken lightly.

Having already received a 10 second stop-go penalty during the race for the controversial swipe under the Safety Car in Baku, Vettel was called to the FIA's Paris headquarters earlier this week to further discuss the incident with Todt. The German reacted angrily to a perceived brake test and swerved into his main title rival, an action which Todt labeled as "unacceptable".

Vettel escaped further punishment after taking full responsibility for the collision and apologising to the FIA, while he also pledged to devote some of his personal time to help educate young drivers in junior FIA categories over the next 12 months. Speaking for the first time since the FIA's decision, Todt admitted Vettel would face "severe consequences" if he was involved in a similar incident to his Baku clash or expletive-ridden radio outburst directed at Formula One race director Charlie Whiting during the 2016 Mexican Grand Prix.

"It is up to the president of the FIA to decide whether he should be asked to go in front of the International Tribunal," Todt told Sky Sports. "After Mexico, which was a completely different offence, and I mean clearly we see that Sebastian, who is a great driver, sometimes is not able to control himself as much as he should. And I used to run drivers, and they are in a very tense situation.

"I think you must try also to interpret the situation well. This doesn't mean that you give them the right to do anything, but you must try and understand it. It's so easy to make decisions behind a desk, or to judge behind a desk. You must accept in life that human beings may have some emotions.

"This thing was a completely different matter, but clearly, Sebastian has had some very strong warnings. And clearly, it won't happen again. If it would, then the consequences would be very severe."

Following the FIA's verdict, comparisons were drawn with the disqualification of cyclist Peter Sagan from this year's Tour de France for colliding with Mark Cavendish, as well as punishments handed out for angry reactions in other sports such as football. However, Todt believes it is irrelevant to try and compare incidents from different sports.

"We are in a business where we need to be very precise," he explained. "I am not very familiar with cyclists or football but I think it's irrelevant to compare what happened recently in the Tour de France and what happened in Baku. The cyclists were in full action and not during a neutralised period. I don't know what would have been the consequences or what would have happened."