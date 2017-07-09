Take a look at all of the best social posts surrounding the drama of the Austrian Grand Prix. (2:22)

SPIELBERG, Austria -- Valtteri Bottas held off a late charge from Sebastian Vettel to win the Austrian Grand Prix by just 0.6s, while Daniel Ricciardo pipped Lewis Hamilton to the final spot on the podium.

What had been a drab race came to life in the closing stages as Bottas' lead came under threat from Vettel. The championship leader was within DRS range for the final two laps but Bottas held firm under pressure to hold the lead, which he had kept for all but a handful of laps after his only pit stop. Hamilton's charge from eighth nearly finished on the podium, but he was unable to extract enough performance from his ultra-soft tyres to pass Ricciardo, who kept the Mercedes at bay with a beautiful defensive move out of Turn 4 on the penultimate lap.

