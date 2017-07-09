Take a look at all of the best social posts surrounding the drama of the Austrian Grand Prix. (2:22)

ESPN looks at the main talking points from the Austrian Grand Prix, where Sebastian Vettel extended his championship lead and Valtteri Bottas returned to the top step.

Shock: Williams' race prospects looked bleak after a shocking Saturday, where the team qualified 17th and 18th. Its pace has been below par all weekend and the team looked likely to be facing an uphill struggle for points, but quickly rose up the order to the bottom of the points-paying positions. Ninth and 10th might not look great on paper and the team lost some points to the Force India drivers ahead, but the result represented damage limitation.

Shocker: There was a huge Dutch contingent out in force for the race for Max Verstappen, a growing trend at European races since the teenager's debut, with half the occupants of the grandstand overlooking the exit of Turn 1 decked out in orange. Unfortunately, they didn't have much to cheer about, with Daniil Kvyat's questionable approach to Turn 1 sending him into the back of McLaren's Fernando Alonso, who in turn hit Verstappen and put the Red Bull driver out of the race. There was no question who was to blame -- Kvyat got a stop-go penalty in what must have been one of the stewards' easiest decisions of 2017.

Blink and you miss it...: Valtteri Bottas' start was so good Sebastian Vettel was convinced the Mercedes driver had jumped it. Replays show his car rolling away just as the red lights disappeared from the board hanging over the start line. The Finn later called it "the start of my life" and it certainly would be hard to find many better.

Overtake: This was a race of few overtakes, but Daniel Ricciardo snatched third from Kimi Raikkonen at Turn 4 on the first lap in decisive fashion. It was a position he ultimately never relinquished.

Sutton Images

Defend of the race: Ricciardo wins this one again. With Hamilton closing in with DRS range in the closing stages, it seemed the Mercedes driver had perfectly set up a move coming out of the second corner (now officially called Turn 3). Hamilton moved to the outside Ricciardo but the Australian driver held firm, keeping the No. 44 car at bay. A podium very well deserved.

Red Bull's contrasting fortunes: The current situation at Red Bull is an odd one. Some in the paddock believe Verstappen is quicker than Ricciardo on outright pace, and certainly he would be closer on points with better luck, but it's hard to look past the self-styled Honey Badger's remarkable ability to extract the maximum from his car on a regular basis. While Versatappen was once again a victim of circumstances, Ricciardo scored his fifth consecutive podium finish to move 52 points clear of his young teammate.

Championship watch: Vettel will leave Austria a very happy man. Hamilton's pace at various points in the race suggested he would have easily been on the podium (if not ahead of Vettel with a good start) but instead the German leaves with a 20-point lead. Grid penalty or not, Hamilton would have expected to come through the field quicker and this might just be one of the races he looks back on with regret come late November.

Driver of the day: The top three all deserve plaudits for their drives or defensive driving -- Bottas holding his nerve late on and Ricciardo beating one of the best wheel-to-wheel racers on the grid. But this has to go to Romain Grosjean in sixth place, as he rewarded Haas' strong weekend with a strong haul of points with a brilliant and fiesty drive.