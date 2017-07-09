Daniel Ricciardo admits his opening lap pass on Kimi Raikkonen was key in Red Bull securing a home podium at the Austrian Grand Prix.

Ricciardo, who started fourth, was quick off the line and made a bold move on Raikkonen's Ferrari into Turn 4 to snatch third, a position he would hold for the remainder of the grand prix. An elated Ricciardo said getting by early was critical on a track Red Bull has struggled at in the past.

"I knew the start would be important today trying to clear Kimi and once we got into that third spot then it was just trying to be relentless and keeping the pace on," Ricciardo said. "For us as a team, as a brand, this weekend is always a big one.

"On paper it's not our strongest circuit and if it's a dry race we didn't expect a podium if all the top guys finish. Max got the home podium last year and I was a bit envious so it's nice to be up here this year."

On the penultimate lap, Hamilton appeared he was set to get the better of Ricciardo after the Brit had reeled him in and lined up a move into Turn 4. However, Ricciardo managed to brake late, keep his Red Bull ahead and hold on for the podium.

"It was a tough last few laps, I had some sweat coming down and my eyes were burning a little bit so that made it more exciting," he said. "On the second last lap I didn't get the best exit out of Turn 1 and he got a good run so I defended into three and four. I was just doing all I could to keep the podium. I was not going to brake if I didn't need to."

Ricciardo has been enjoying a rich vein of form in recent months. The Australian has finished on the podium in the past five races -- including winning last time out in Azerbaijan -- and has now jumped to fourth in the championship. Ricciardo says his success has a lot to do with finding his "sweet spot".

"I am getting more comfortable with the car this year. Things are moving forward and I am in a little sweet spot at the moment and it's nice.

"I feel like I have good momentum and when the team's getting more positive, I'm getting more positive all that forms into one. Then you get a taste of a few podiums and then you want more."