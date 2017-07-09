Jonathan Legard believes Lewis Hamilton needs to up his game if he wants to avoid another teammate Championship race. (1:13)

SPIELBERG, Austria -- Lewis Hamilton is convinced Red Bull has made a step in performance at recent races after he struggled to pass Daniel Ricciardo in the closing stages of the Austrian Grand Prix.

After starting the race eighth with a gearbox penalty, Hamilton fought his way to fourth during the race and was on the tail of Ricciardo's Red Bull in the final laps. He attempted to pull a move on Ricciardo at Turn 4 on the penultimate lap, but couldn't make it stick and had to settle for fourth.

"Daniel's pace was fantastic today," Hamilton said. "For whatever reason they were very, very fast in the race. They've obviously improved somewhere.

"I was giving it hell and wasn't closing massively on him. It was only down to a mistake of his at the end that he really opened up the window [for an overtake]. I think that's good, those kind of things are good to see because I guess it shows where opportunities can be once you've put pressure on someone for a period of time.

"But if they can pull that out in qualifying, I think that's going to be great for the rest of the season. We've got a third team that are going to be battling it out with us."

Manuel Goria/Sutton Images

Hamilton said he was disappointed not to be able complete his move on Ricciardo.

"I just had to sit and watch the replay with Daniel to see just how far alongside [I got] and, if I had just been a little bit more aggressive, whether or not I would have been ahead but he defended the position really well and I don't think I could have done better. At the time and when I finished the race I was thinking maybe I could have, but he was in my blind spot so I didn't know.

"So naturally when I was doing the interviews that was what I was disappointed in. I worked so hard to close that gap and get into that window, he made a mistake which enable me to be there and to drive all those laps so well and then still come out with the same place that I was in is definitely difficult."